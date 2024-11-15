A.P. government signs eight MoUs with IIT-Madras

Director of IIT-Madras V. Kamakoti on November 15 (Friday) lauded the initiative of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) saying implementation of a technological system in the public sector is remarkable and represents innovative thinking.

A team from IIT-Madras visited the RTGS Central Command Control Centre located at the Secretariat. Chief Minister’s Secretary P.S. Pradyumna and RTGS CEO K. Dinesh Kumar explained to the team members about the real-time governance system, its objectives and the services it provides to the public.

They said all the government departments were linked to the RTGS, facilitating enhanced services to the people of the State. Requests from the public to the government were monitored in real-time through a solution platform, they elaborated.

Prof. Kamakoti expressed the readiness of IIT-Madras to collaborate with the State government in various projects. As a result of the meeting, the government signed eight MoUs with IIT-Madras. They include subjects related to an international deep-tech innovation in Amaravati with global university partnerships, to scale up digital skilling via platforms like SWAYAM+ and IIT-Madras Pravartak Digital Skills Academy, launch of mentorship programmes for students and teachers through IIT- Madras Pravartak Vidyashakthi, boost aviation opportunities in Kuppam and Puttaparthi and positioning them as logistics hubs, enhance Visakhapatnam’s role as an internet gateway to strengthen global data connectivity, drive maritime research, communication and coastal energy innovations, plan a smart tech-enabled sports city in Amaravati and support RTGS with AI and data science solutions to upgrade its operations.

