AP government should take initiative to prevent Odisha’s domination in Kotia villages: Lok Satta Party

Bhisetti Babji feared that Andhra Pradesh would not have any right if it failed to protect the villages which were given to AP during bifurcation of the States in the year 1956.

February 03, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji .

File photo of Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji . | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji asked Andhra Pradesh government to take steps immediately to protect mineral wealth and prevent domination of Odisha government in Kotia and other villages located in AP-Odisha border. After visiting Kotia villages, he addressed the media conference in Vizianagaram on February 3.

He said that the people belonged 21 villages of Kotia region were interested to continue in Andhra Pradesh’s jurisdiction but the government was adopting lethargic attitude over the sensitive issue. Mr. Babji alleged that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was under pressure from corporate and Odisha lobby which eyed on the mineral wealth of the area which is part of Saluru Assembly constituency of Andhra pradesh.

He feared that Andhra Pradesh would not have any right if it failed to protect the villages which were given to AP during bifurcation of the States in the year 1956. The party leaders Allamsetti Nagabhusanam, Thatraju Rajarao, P.L.N.Raju, Powra Vedika, vice-president Pidakala Prabhakara Rao and others were present.

