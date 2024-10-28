GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. government restores ‘GOIR’ portal 

The government, under YSRCP dispensation, had stopped uploading to the portal government orders from August 15, 2021

Updated - October 28, 2024 04:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh government has restored https://goir.ap.gov.in (the portal that contains government orders) on Monday, more than three years after it was shut down by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Uploading of government orders (GOs) to the portal was not done by the government from August 15, 2021 till August 28, 2024.

GOs issued from February 2008 till date are available on the portal except for the given period. Users and the general public do not have access to GOs during those three-plus years.

The existing/ old physical GOs issued by all the departments of the Secretariat during that period will be uploaded now within two months, as per G.O. MS No.93 released by Secretary (GAD) S. Suresh Kumar.

The official noted that the GOs issued during that period needed to be made available to the public and users for the sake of reference, and to avoid misinformation caused by the non-uploading of GOs.

Besides, the uploading of GOs is felt as essential to check their authenticity, and in compliance with Section 4 of the Right to Information Act, 2005, that makes voluntary disclosure of government-related information mandatory.

Also, it was observed that streamlined access to information can reduce the time spent by government employees on searching for documents, thereby improving overall efficiency.

Published - October 28, 2024 04:13 pm IST

