A.P. government proposes 9 projects for support under PM Gati Shakti national master plan 

The Andhra Pradesh government submitted nine projects to the Government of India (GoI) for financial assistance under the PM Gati Shakti national master plan for multi-modal connectivity. These projects are estimated to cost approximately ₹782 crore. The total all India scheme outlay for FY 2022-23 is ₹5,000 crore.

Basic geographical information related to them has been gathered from the A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and some other departments concerned and the same was sent to Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space applications and Geoinformatics (of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) for developing a geo-spatial database.

The projects are in various stages of approval. The major ones are external water supply facilities catering to the Mega Industrial Hubs (MIHs) planned at Orvakal in Kurnool and Kopparthy in Kadapa district costing ₹288 crore and ₹171 crore respectively with 74 Million Litres per Day (MLD) and 46 MLD capacities in that order.

The other projects are for acquiring land for external connectivity to Naidupet (Tirupati district) and Routhu Suramala (Chittoor) industrial clusters, laying a road from NH-16 to Nakkapalli (Anakapalli district), four - laning of Atchutapuram - Anakapalli road, constructing a road-over-bridge for providing connectivity to KIA Motors plant in Anantapur district, development of Bhogapuram international airport and for laying a railway siding to YSR MIH at Kopparthy.

An empowered group of secretaries and a network planning group constituted under the A.P. Logistics Policy 2022-27 are pursuing the above proposals meant to give a fillip to the advantages enjoyed by the State.

Overall, the State Government is developing infrastructure in tune with the national master plan with the following components.

Transport facilities (railways, roads, air and sea ports, fishing harbours and inland waterways), multi-modal logistics parks, developing warehouses and cold chain capacities, setting up inland container depots, free trade warehousing zones and building a gas distribution network.