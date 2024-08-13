A.P. government plans 100 industrial parks to promote food processing and aqua industries

The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating setting up 100 industrial parks to promote food processing and aqua-based industries in the State, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said, adding that each park would be set up on at least 100 acres.

At a review meeting on ports and industrial parks at the Secretariat in Amaravati on August 13 (Tuesday), Mr. Naidu stressed the development of integrated ports, food processing and aqua-based industries.

Mr. Naidu said the State offered plenty of opportunities for developing food processing, aquaculture, horticulture and mineral-based industrial parks. “Entrepreneurs who are willing to invest in the State should be encouraged. Maharashtra stands first in the country with the highest number of industrial parks. In Andhra Pradesh, there are 53 industrial parks, and the number should go up,” said the Chief Minister.

The government is committed to reviving the Mallavalli park which was “neglected by the previous YSRCP government,” he said.

Mr. Naidu asked the officials to prepare a plan for the development of integrated ports, saying that the best ports being run with private partnerships should be studied.

“Blessed with the second longest sea coast, Andhra Pradesh should focus on port-led development. “Ports should be developed, along with the creation of the necessary logistic support, rail and road connectivity. A good connectivity of a port with its hinterland is necessary to bring down the expenses on exports. It should be a part of the integrated port development plan,” he said.

Industries Minister T.G. Bharat, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) S. Suresh Kumar and others were present in the meeting.

