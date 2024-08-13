ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. government plans 100 industrial parks to promote food processing and aqua industries

Updated - August 13, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asks officials to prepare a plan for the development of integrated ports and the necessary logisitics support

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairing a review meeting on ports and industrial parks at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating setting up 100 industrial parks to promote food processing and aqua-based industries in the State, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said, adding that each park would be set up on at least 100 acres.   

ADVERTISEMENT

At a review meeting on ports and industrial parks at the Secretariat in Amaravati on August 13 (Tuesday), Mr. Naidu stressed the development of integrated ports, food processing and aqua-based industries. 

Mr. Naidu said the State offered plenty of opportunities for developing food processing, aquaculture, horticulture and mineral-based industrial parks. “Entrepreneurs who are willing to invest in the State should be encouraged. Maharashtra stands first in the country with the highest number of industrial parks. In Andhra Pradesh, there are 53 industrial parks, and the number should go up,” said the Chief Minister. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is committed to reviving the Mallavalli park which was “neglected by the previous YSRCP government,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Naidu asked the officials to prepare a plan for the development of integrated ports, saying that the best ports being run with private partnerships should be studied.

“Blessed with the second longest sea coast, Andhra Pradesh should focus on port-led development. “Ports should be developed, along with the creation of the necessary logistic support, rail and road connectivity. A good connectivity of a port with its hinterland is necessary to bring down the expenses on exports. It should be a part of the integrated port development plan,” he said.

Industries Minister T.G. Bharat, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) S. Suresh Kumar and others were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US