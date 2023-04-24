ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. government may collapse within 100 days, says Chinta Mohan

April 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State is in a deep crisis and the poor are leading miserable lives, says former Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan predicted that the ruling YSR Congress Party-led government in Andhra Pradesh is likely to collapse within the coming 100 days. He said the State is in a deep crisis and the poor are leading miserable lives.

At a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday, Mr. Mohan said that he visited thousands of poor families in the State and found that many were not in a position to source sufficient food. “The situation of the poor in Andhra Pradesh is worse. I have met thousands of poor families in the recent past and found them living in miserable conditions,” he said.

Mr. Mohan condemned Congress leader Undavalli Arun Kumar for supporting the State government in the Margadarsi issue. “Before talking about Margadarsi, you should talk about the irregularities in Polavaram. I support Ramoji Rao,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mohan also came down heavily on the BJP government which is “witch-hunting” Rahul Gandhi for calling Narendra Modi corrupt. Never in history, sitting MPs were treated like this. He said Rahul Gandhi was first forced out of the Lok Sabha and then his home in New Delhi.

Mr. Mohan gave a call to all the young politicians who moved to other parties from the Congress. He said they are always welcome to the party and added that the A.P. Congress can form the government with their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US