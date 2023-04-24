A.P. government may collapse within 100 days, says Chinta Mohan

April 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan predicted that the ruling YSR Congress Party-led government in Andhra Pradesh is likely to collapse within the coming 100 days. He said the State is in a deep crisis and the poor are leading miserable lives.

At a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday, Mr. Mohan said that he visited thousands of poor families in the State and found that many were not in a position to source sufficient food. “The situation of the poor in Andhra Pradesh is worse. I have met thousands of poor families in the recent past and found them living in miserable conditions,” he said.

Mr. Mohan condemned Congress leader Undavalli Arun Kumar for supporting the State government in the Margadarsi issue. “Before talking about Margadarsi, you should talk about the irregularities in Polavaram. I support Ramoji Rao,” he said.

Mr. Mohan also came down heavily on the BJP government which is “witch-hunting” Rahul Gandhi for calling Narendra Modi corrupt. Never in history, sitting MPs were treated like this. He said Rahul Gandhi was first forced out of the Lok Sabha and then his home in New Delhi.

Mr. Mohan gave a call to all the young politicians who moved to other parties from the Congress. He said they are always welcome to the party and added that the A.P. Congress can form the government with their support.