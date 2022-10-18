Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Gou Pushti, A.P. Government’s own brand of cow milk launched

VIJAYAWADA:

The State government launched Andhra Gou Pushti, a branded cow milk, here on October 18 (Tuesday). Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju, and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated an outlet in the city.

The Animal Husbandry Department said that it intends to sell 27 varieties of cow milk and cow milk products through the outlet.

On the occasion, the Minister said that the Government was setting up 58 Dr. YSR indigenous  cow breeding centres with a budget of ₹17.40 crore.

The indigenous cow breeding centres set up by the joint liability groups would supply cow milk to the consumers under the brand name of Andhra Gou Pushti.

Milk, ghee, paneer, curds, buttermilk, A2 cow milk tea, coffee, badam milk etc., would be sold at the centre and the milk production would be done without the use of fertiliser antibiotics.

It is expected that there would be a lot of demand for cow milk and cow milk products, he said.


Oct 18, 2022

