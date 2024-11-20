A.P. government is determined to make Vijayawada a flood-free zone, says WRD Minister

Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has asserted that the Andhra Pradesh government is determined to make Vijayawada a flood-free zone.

Replying to questions raised by the legislators in the Legislative Council on November 20 (Wednesday), the Minister held the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government responsible for the Budameru floods.

“The negligence of the previous government had led to the disastrous floods in Vijayawada, affecting around 6 lakh people,” he said.

He pointed out that during the TDP’s tenure between 2014 and 2019, the holding capacity of the Budameru rivulet was increased from 15,000 cusecs to 35,000 cusecs with an investment of ₹464 crore and 80% of the work was completed.

“After the YSRCP came to power, the government did not allocate ₹206 crore for the remaining works, citing trivial reasons. As a result, when 50,000 cusecs of floodwater came in, three breaches occurred, leading to the floods in Vijayawada,” he said.

The Minister noted that the YSRCP government had cancelled the tenders for the extension work of the channel from Enikepadu to Kolleru, which was planned during the TDP rule.

“The revenue, municipal administration and irrigation departments have conducted four reviews and are preparing a future action plan. The government is working on the Budameru Action Plan,” the Minister informed the House.

Old Channel cleaning work

Referring to the Old Channel cleaning works, the Minister mentioned the proposal to build houses for the 6,000 families living in the encroachment areas along the channels.

“The government would seek help from the Central government for the Budameru river and Old Channel diversion work,” said Mr. Ramanaidu.

