A.P. government, GMR Group begin joint survey of lands at Bhogapuram airport region

May 16, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Both the Andhra Pradesh government and GMR Group took up a joint survey of lands at Bhogapuram where the international airport would be constructed by the GMR Group very soon. The State government acquired 2,203 acres of land but the construction activity would begin only after handing over of the land to the GMR Group. GMR Group has already indicated that it would construct the airport with an estimated cost of ₹4,592 crores. The Group has reportedly approached banks for loans and complete financial closure.

Sources told that the land has to be in its control officially to complete the loaning process. In this background, the Group has given top priority to the joint survey of the lands. Airport Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh officials have also been monitoring the issues related to the airport as overcoming initial hurdles are necessary for the actual beginning of the construction.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi told The Hindu that all the officials were directed to speed up the joint survey programme and complete the handing over of the site to the Group as soon as possible. “We have acquired land for the approach road that is needed between the actual airport site and National Highway-16. Steps are also being taken up to provide required infrastructure such as water, electricity and others,” she added.

Champavati River is located very near the airport region. The Union Government is also planning to construct a dedicated road between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram with an estimated cost of ₹6,300 crore, with some portion of the share from the State government. This road is very important as the majority of the travellers will come from Visakhapatnam city and surrounding districts to Bhogapuram airport. A.P. government officials indicated that Aviation Academy, Maintenance-Repair and Overhaul (MRO) for aircraft will also be established adjacent to the airport in the near future. These two projects are necessary for the creation of employment to more number of youngsters of the region.