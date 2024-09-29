A.P. government forms joint consultative forum with CII

A Government of ‘Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) - CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Consultative Forum’ was constituted under the chairmanship of Minister for IT & Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh for a period of two years to act as catalyst for the promotion of investment climate, industrial growth, skill, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development.

Chief Secretary (CS) Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued a G.O. on Saturday on the subject. The consultative forum was established following an assurance given by Mr. Lokesh to the CII Southern Regional Council in its meeting held in the city on September 21 to set up a joint mechanism on the lines of what the Kerala government had formed with the CII State Council there, for realising AP’s industrial development potential in order to become one of the top three industrialised States.

The forum will have the CS as its Vice-Chairman and principal secretaries of Transport Roads & Buildings, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Energy, Finance, Revenue, Water Resources, Industries & Commerce, Tourism and Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Departments, Chief Executive Officer of the AP Economic Development Board, CII-AP vice-chairman and secretary as members and CII-AP chairman as the member convener.

The forum is mandated to address issues concerning industries, trade and investments through consultation, networking and establishing linkages between various stakeholders, by ideally meeting once in two months.

It was mentioned in the G.O. that the partnership with CII was in tune with the government’s decision to enhance its approach to realising the State’s full economic potential and overcoming the challenges by directly involving the private sector. The collaboration with CII is aimed at leveraging the expertise and resources of private enterprises and ensuring a more inclusive and dynamic economic environment.