A.P. government appoints Inquiry Authority to probe role of revenue officers in alleged land scam in Vizianagaram

The State government on Wednesday appointed Vizianagaram District Revenue Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy as the Inquiring Authority to probe the charges framed against the five accused revenue officers, who allegedly submitted a fabricated report to the Joint Collector and did not protect government land.

Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia issued two separate orders, including G.O. Rt. No. 784 and 785, with respect to action initiated against the alleged land scam in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Sisodia mandated the Inquiring Authority to submit the inquiry report within a period of six weeks. Further, Mr. Murthy has also been appointed as the Presenting Officer to present the case before the Inquiring Authority on behalf of the Disciplinary Authority in support of the charges framed against the accused officers.

The accused officers include Bh. Bhavani Sankar, the then Vizianagaram Revenue Divisional Officer, M. Ramanamma, the then Bhogapuram Tahsildar, presently working in Parvatipuram Manyam district, M. Suresh, the then Kothavalasa Tahsildar, presently working as Cheepurupalli mandal Tahsildar, P. Vijaya Bhaskar, Poosapatirega HDT and Tahsildar (FAC), presently working as Merakamudidam Tahsildar and B. Neelakanta Rao, the then Jami mandal Tahsildar, presently working as Superintendent in the Vizianagaram Collector’s office.