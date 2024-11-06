 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. government appoints Inquiry Authority to probe role of revenue officers in alleged land scam in Vizianagaram

Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary directs the Inquiring Authority to submit the inquiry report within a period of six weeks

Updated - November 06, 2024 06:45 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

The State government on Wednesday appointed Vizianagaram District Revenue Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy as the Inquiring Authority to probe the charges framed against the five accused revenue officers, who allegedly submitted a fabricated report to the Joint Collector and did not protect government land.

Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia issued two separate orders, including G.O. Rt. No. 784 and 785, with respect to action initiated against the alleged land scam in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Sisodia mandated the Inquiring Authority to submit the inquiry report within a period of six weeks. Further, Mr. Murthy has also been appointed as the Presenting Officer to present the case before the Inquiring Authority on behalf of the Disciplinary Authority in support of the charges framed against the accused officers.

The accused officers include Bh. Bhavani Sankar, the then Vizianagaram Revenue Divisional Officer, M. Ramanamma, the then Bhogapuram Tahsildar, presently working in Parvatipuram Manyam district, M. Suresh, the then Kothavalasa Tahsildar, presently working as Cheepurupalli mandal Tahsildar, P. Vijaya Bhaskar, Poosapatirega HDT and Tahsildar (FAC), presently working as Merakamudidam Tahsildar and B. Neelakanta Rao, the then Jami mandal Tahsildar, presently working as Superintendent in the Vizianagaram Collector’s office.

Published - November 06, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.