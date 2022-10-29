A.P. got 10 national institutes within five years of bifurcation, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The move follows Modi’s wish to achieve early prosperity for the State, Union Finance Minister says after inaugurating IIFT-K temporary campus

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the inauguration of the National Institute of Foreign Trade in Kakinada on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Andhra Pradesh has got 10 national institutes at one go within the first five years after bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh for its prosperity.

She addressed a gathering of exporters, students and State policy-makers after inaugurating a temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT-Kakinada) on the JNTU-Kakinada campus here on Friday. She was accompanied by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

"Post bifurcation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to set up the 10 national institutes at one go in Andhra Pradesh. For other States, it will take some years to get such institutes. The initiative is aimed at achieving prosperity for Andhra Pradesh," said Ms. Sitharaman.

She announced that the Centre was preparing to set up Export Promotion Houses at embassies to promote export of handicrafts and the products made under the ‘One district-One Product’ initiative. “Districts add strength to our economy. The States should negotiate with the embassies to promote their respective products through the EPHs,” she added.

On exports from Andhra Pradesh, the Finance Minister said that the exporters of marine products, textiles and rice had understood the needs of the consumers of their destinations and this would help them gain an upper hand in exports".

In her address to the IITF-Kakinada students and scholars, Ms. Sitharaman said, “IIFT-Kakinada is the hub of exports. You should actively engage both with the Centre and State to promote foreign trade. You will have to observe how trade happens and can happen in Andhra Pradesh.”

Ms. Sitharaman asked the IIFTs to design their curriculum so as to guide the policy-makers in the field of foreign trade. Trade negotiation skills and a deeper understanding of the economy were a few things to be mastered by the IIFT students, she said.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju, MLAs were present.