AP Global Summit website launched

January 04, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryana launched AP Global Investors Summit-2023 at Secretariat here on Wednesday. Industries Minister Guidvada Amarnath and Mr. Satyanarayana released a brochure on the summit, which will be organised at Andhra University Engineering College grounds at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Addressing a press conference, the Industries Minister said the website was launched to allow participants to register for the summit. The government had identified 12 sectors where investments could be attracted. The sectors include Agri and food processing, aerospace and defence, automobile and electric vehicles, textiles and apparel, industrial and logistics infrastructure, petroleum and petrochemicals, electronics and IT, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, renewable energy, MSME, start-ups and innovation, skill development and education and tourism and hospitality.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already launched the logo of the summit. The logo was being displayed at all government offices and important locations in the State. The government was targeting to attract domestic and international investors. Road shows would be conducted from January 20 to create awareness and highlight the summit. The road shows would be conducted from January 20 to February 10 in Taiwan, UAE, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and USA. Similarly, road shows would be conducted in New Delhi from January 10 to 14. Likewise, a road show would be conducted at Mumbai on February 3. Road shows would be conducted at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and other important cities. The schedule for these cities would be finalised shortly, he said.

Mr. Amarnath said that the CII was event partner for the summit, while KPMG was knowledge partner. The event manager would be finalised shortly, and all necessary committees were being constituted.

G-20 summit would be organised at Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29, and another G20 summit would be conducted on April 24. This apart, three-day health summit would be conducted in Viskhapatnam. The government planned to synchronise all these events with the global summit, he said.

Industries Special Chief Secretary R. Karikalvalven, Handlooms and Textiles Principal Secretary K. Sunitha, Industries Director Srijana, I&PR Ex Officio Secretary T Vijay Kumar Reddy, Industries Secretary Sundar and others were present.