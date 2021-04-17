A.P. gets six lakh doses of vaccine

Two days after its vaccine stock dried up, the State received six lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines from the Centre on Saturday.

Vaccination drive almost came to a standstill on Friday and Saturday in the State as it used up all the 6.4 lakh doses sent by the Centre as part of Tika Utsav.

The doses were initially stored in State Vaccine Centre in Gannavaram and were sent to districts as per the allotment made.

So far, 46,07,315 vaccine doses were administered to beneficiaries in the State. Of them, only 5.97 lakh persons got fully vaccinated.