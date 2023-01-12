A.P. gets its first Liquefied CNG station in Kadapa

January 12, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KADAPA

The first Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station in Andhra Pradesh was formally inaugurated in Kadapa on Thursday. It is expected to not only benefit the consumers in the district, but also the frequent travellers on the busy Tirupati-Hyderabad highway.

The Kadapa LCNG station installed by AG&P Pratham at the APIIC industrial estate, endowed with a capacity to handle 100 tons of natural gas a day, will cover Kadapa and Annamayya districts. The company plans similar stations in Ojili of Tirupati district and Rapthadu of Anantapur district to cover the seven southern districts of the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Shaik Bepari Amzath Basha formally inaugurated the facility located on the city outskirts in the presence of Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Avinash Reddy and the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhilesh Gupta.

Mr. Basha said the people of Kadapa district could not only hope to get rid of environmental pollution, but also be saved from the impact of high-cost fuel options like petrol and diesel. “The Government is ready to promote the use of environment-friendly CNG and will encourage companies to ensure faster rollout of natural gas for industrial, commercial and domestic segments,” he said. Mr. Avinash Reddy appealed to the city residents to opt for piped natural gas for cooking purpose.

Mr. Abhilesh Gupta said the company aimed to develop over 300 CNG stations to serve 26 lakh houses and 10,000 commercial establishments, besides reaching out to 150 industries in the next eight years, and in the process generate over 7,000 jobs.

AG&P Pratham’s Chief Operating Officer Chiradeep Datta and Regional head (Anantapur and Kadapa) G.A. Venkatesh also took part.