A.P. gets a pat from Central education wing official for its initiatives

June 17, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

Secretary, Central Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar on Saturday appreciated the string of initiatives taken by Andhra Pradesh to provide quality education from the primary level through Foundational Learning and Numeracy (FLN).

Mr. Sanjay Kumar visited a stall put up by the Andhra Pradesh Education Department at the G-20 ‘Jan Bhagidari’ programme being held at Savitribai Phule University in Pune.

Andhra Pradesh State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao explained to Mr. Sanjay Kumar the various initiatives launched by the State for development of foundational learning and mathematical skills among girl students of pre-primary and primary schools under the Centrally-sponsored ‘Nipun Bharat’ programme. The department exhibited a model foundational school at the exhibition.

Uttarakhand State School Education Principal Secretary T. Ravikumar who visited the stall later, complimented the A.P. department for designing a pictorial dictionary to improve language skills among children. He directed his staff to speak to the Andhra Pradesh team to get the details of the digital education initiative rolled out in the A.P. government schools through Interactive Flat Panels and smart TVs.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Rajasthan, Naveen Jain enquired about the various key aspects of the foundational schools. Students from various local schools visited the exhibition and took selfies at the A.P. stall.

The AP State Academic Monitoring Director B. Vijaya Bhaskar and other officials were present at the event.