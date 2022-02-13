A.P. gets a pat for its energy saving initiatives

Union Minister for Power suggests inclusion of Eco-Niwas Samhitha in building by-laws

Union Minister for Power R.K. Singh has appreciated the energy saving initiatives being implemented by Andhra Pradesh in its housing projects and suggested inclusion of the Eco-Niwas Samhitha (ENS) in building by-laws and fast-tracking of the energy efficiency programmes, in coordination with key departments to reach the State energy-saving target of 6.68 million tonne of oil equivalent (Mtoe )by 2030.

He was responding to a presentation made by State Energy Secretary N. Srikant on the conservation initiatives being implemented by Andhra Pradesh at a webinar on State Energy Efficiency Action Plan, organised by the Union Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy Efficiency, with Secretaries of all State governments and representatives from State designated agencies.

Mr. Srikant, in his presentation, said Andhra Pradesh was one of the few States which had notified the mandated ECBC-2017 in building bylaws. Eco-Niwas Samhitha (ENS)-2018 was also proposed to be adopted in the 28.3 lakh houses being built for the poor under the Jagananna colonies and capacity building/training on ENS was being imparted to engineers of the village and ward secretariats.

Energy efficiency

Mr. Srikant said the State had also established a standalone SDA for energy efficiency with the Chief Secretary to the government as its Chairman. “Andhra Pradesh is in the forefront in the implementation of the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) in the urban and rural areas with installation of around 6.02 lakh and 23.54 lakh LED streetlight respectively.

Union Secretary, Power, Alok Kumar, Director General, BEE Abhay Bhakre, Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar, Secretary R.K. Rai, Director Milind Deore and others participated in the webinar.