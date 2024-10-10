GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP-Genco rethinks on setting up thermal power plant at Chintalapudi coal mines

The calorific value of coal at the newly discovered mines in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district is said to be sub-optimal

Published - October 10, 2024 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
AP-Genco has to consider setting up new TPPs in the future to maintain the base load after closing down obsolete thermal units by the year 2030 as per the Central Electricity Authority guidelines. File

AP-Genco has to consider setting up new TPPs in the future to maintain the base load after closing down obsolete thermal units by the year 2030 as per the Central Electricity Authority guidelines. File | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The AP-Genco may, in all likelihood, give up the idea of setting up a pit-head Thermal Power Plant (TPP) at the newly discovered coal mines at Chintalapudi in Eluru district in the near future as the seams there are reportedly found to be more of shale in nature, whose calorific value is sub-optimal.

The power utility is currently sourcing the coal required by all of its TPPs from the Mahanadi Coalfields and Singareni Collieries at high Cost of Transportation (CoP).

By setting up a TPP at the close-by Chintalapudi coal mines, the CoP (which accounts for almost 50% of the variable cost of TPPs in the State) can be reduced substantially, but the substandard quality of coal is learnt to have discouraged AP-Genco from taking the proposal forward from the concept stage.

The TPPs need coal that has high calorific value and low ash content, or at least lignite, which comes next in the order of quality, whereas the shale deposits do not meet those quality specifications.

This is what made AP-Genco sceptical about establishing the TPP at the pit-head even as the Central government pushed the Chintalapudi coal mines down the list of allocable coal blocks due to the quality issue, highly placed sources in the Energy Department told The Hindu.

The AP-Genco has to consider setting up new TPPs in the future to maintain the base load after closing down obsolete thermal units by the year 2030 as per the Central Electricity Authority guidelines.

The consistent ramping up of the renewable energy generation gives AP-Genco a respite from making large investments in new TPPs that are essential to ensure base load, but at the same time harmful to the environment. This is what is holding the AP-Genco back from taking the proposal seriously.

Moving power in the transmission lines than moving coal to a power plant is said to be commercially advantageous. But investing in a new TPP, which has no quality fuel source at the same location (pit-head in the present case), does not make sense, a senior officer observes.

The coal reserves at Chintalapudi are expected to power 8,000 MW of electricity for at least 30 years. These reserves extend from Khammam district in Telangana to Chintalapudi and some adjoining villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Published - October 10, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / energy resources / power (infrastructure) / coal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.