ADVERTISEMENT

A.P.-Genco MD inspects NTTPS, reviews restoration works

Published - September 06, 2024 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu instructs the civil wing to take up works on all hydrological structures by plugging breaches and strengthening the bunds along the Budameru drain

The Hindu Bureau

Two among the three breaches of the Budameru canal plugged at Santhi Nagar near Kondapalli and the plugging works of the third breach underway on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

A.P. Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu visited the Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) and reviewed the ongoing restoration works at the coal handling plant. He instructed the chief engineers and their team to expedite the completion of the works to feed coal to all the units without any further interruption to generation.

He also inspected the Stage-IV unit, of 500 MW capacity, which is under bi-annual overhaul, the electrostatic precipitators and boiler areas and the 800 MW unit, where the rotor is being replaced to bring back the unit into operation by the end of September. 

Mr. Babu instructed the civil wing to take up immediate works on all hydrological structures by plugging breaches and strengthening the bunds along the , intake wells and canals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US