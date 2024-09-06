GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P.-Genco MD inspects NTTPS, reviews restoration works

K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu instructs the civil wing to take up works on all hydrological structures by plugging breaches and strengthening the bunds along the Budameru drain

Published - September 06, 2024 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Two among the three breaches of the Budameru canal plugged at Santhi Nagar near Kondapalli and the plugging works of the third breach underway on Friday.

Two among the three breaches of the Budameru canal plugged at Santhi Nagar near Kondapalli and the plugging works of the third breach underway on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

A.P. Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu visited the Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) and reviewed the ongoing restoration works at the coal handling plant. He instructed the chief engineers and their team to expedite the completion of the works to feed coal to all the units without any further interruption to generation.

He also inspected the Stage-IV unit, of 500 MW capacity, which is under bi-annual overhaul, the electrostatic precipitators and boiler areas and the 800 MW unit, where the rotor is being replaced to bring back the unit into operation by the end of September. 

Mr. Babu instructed the civil wing to take up immediate works on all hydrological structures by plugging breaches and strengthening the bunds along the , intake wells and canals.

