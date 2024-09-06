A.P.-Genco MD inspects NTTPS, reviews restoration works

A.P. Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu visited the Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) and reviewed the ongoing restoration works at the coal handling plant. He instructed the chief engineers and their team to expedite the completion of the works to feed coal to all the units without any further interruption to generation.

He also inspected the Stage-IV unit, of 500 MW capacity, which is under bi-annual overhaul, the electrostatic precipitators and boiler areas and the 800 MW unit, where the rotor is being replaced to bring back the unit into operation by the end of September.

Mr. Babu instructed the civil wing to take up immediate works on all hydrological structures by plugging breaches and strengthening the bunds along the , intake wells and canals.