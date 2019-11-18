AP Genco gearing up to meet summer demand

The AP Power Generation Corporation Limited (AP Genco) is making efforts to increase the coal stocks at the Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS), the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) and the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station at Krishnapatnam to nine lakh metric tonnes (MT) by the end of March 2020. The aim is to operate at full capacities so that the peak summer demand between February 2020 and May 2020 is met.

The present average receipts of coal stand at 15 lakh MT per month against the requirement of 17 lakh MT for generating 80 Million Units (MU) per day, a press release quoting AP Genco Managing Director B. Sreedhar has said.

Besides, AP Genco is stated to have planned to import two lakh MT of coal per month in a phased manner from February to July 2020.

On the other hand, letters of credit are being given for procuring power from the Central Generating Stations (CGS), to which a sum of ₹6,184 crore has already been paid during the current financial year.

With this, continuous generation is ensured from the CGS during summer. Independent Power Producers (IPPs) such as Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited, Sembcorp, and KSK Energy Ventures are expected to make maximum contribution to achieving higher Plant Load Factors (PLF).

Minister’s advice

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy instructed the officials to take steps for providing interruption-free power and come up with an action plan for it. Officials told the Minister that impressive water levels in reservoirs were helpful in meeting the peak demand as the hydro power availability from Srisailam, Machkund and Sileru generating units was bound to be higher.