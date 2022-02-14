AP-Genco employees demand payment of salary

‘Transco CMD is creating disturbance in power sector’

The AP-Genco employees and pensioners squatted outside the Genco MD’s chamber in the Vidyut Soudha here on Monday, in protest against the non-payment of salaries and pensions for January. The AP-Transco pensioners also joined them with the same grievance.

AP State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee chairman P. Chandrasekhar, in a press release, said that salaries and pensions were to be paid on the first working day of every month. “However, the salaries and pensions for January are yet to be paid, whereas the DISCOMs have paid to the employees and pensioners as usual,” he pointed out.

JAC secretary general P. Prathapa Reddy and convener B. Sai Krishna said there was never such a situation in the last three decades, adding that non-payment of salaries and pensions was a vindictive action against the employees.

The JAC leaders further said that the Transco CMD was ‘wantonly creating a disturbance’ in the power sector for reasons best known to him. He was not giving appointments and avoiding discussions on the employees’ issues for the last one year.

“At least from now, salaries and pensions should be disbursed by the first day of every month and payments due for January be paid immediately,” the JAC leaders demanded.

They alleged that the A.P. Power Coordination Committee which was supposed to arrange funds to all the utilities was giving step-motherly treatment to the Genco.