AP-Genco catered to 45.37% of energy demand of Andhra Pradesh in May

June 21, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP-Genco supplied 2,917.99 million units (MUs) to the power grid in May, which is 45.37% of the month’s energy demand of 6,430.72 MUs, when compared to 1,989.37 MUs and 5,947.39 MUs respectively in the corresponding month last year.

By generating more and making a higher contribution to the power grid when the summer heat peaked, the AP-Genco reduced the need for the DISCOMs to procure power from private generators and other States, said a press release by AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

He said that the hydel power station on the Nagarjuna Sagar right main canal generated 287.22 MUs in the fiscal year that ended March 2023, the highest generation in the last 40 years. The plant load factors have been consistently high due to a concerted effort made by the employees.

Mr. Chakradhar Babu said that the new 800 MW unit of Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station near Vijayawada would be declared commercially operational in July. It would increase Genco’s total installed capacity from 5,810 MW to 6,610 MW.

The power utilities are geared up to meet the annual spurt in demand which was estimated to be 8%. An action plan is being drafted for that purpose. A significant project is the construction of pumped storage power plants with a total capacity of 5,000 MW in the coming years, the release added.