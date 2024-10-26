ADVERTISEMENT

AP-Genco and NREDCAP get ISO 9001:2015 certification

Published - October 26, 2024 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauds their commitment to maintaining quality and efficiency of systems

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with the ISO certificate awarded to AP-Genco and NREDCAP, at the Secretariat on Friday. Energy Minister G. Ravi Kumar, second from left, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, second from right, AP-Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, right, and ISO auditor Alapati Sivaiah are seen.

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (AP-Genco) and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for their quality management systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco Managing Director and NREDCAP Vice-Chairman & Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco Joint Managing Director Kirthi Chekuri, and ISO audit officer Alapati Sivaiah met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister G. Ravi Kumar at the Secretariat on Friday evening and briefed them about the achievement.

Mr. Naidu appreciated the efforts of AP-Genco and NREDCAP in adopting ISO 9001:2015, which demonstrated their strong commitment to quality and efficiency of systems.

The Energy Minister wished AP- Genco and NREDCAP to continue the systematic and integrated approach in their operations and procedures in order to maintain the ISO standards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A certification team of ISO audited AP-Genco locations and NREDCAP offices and projects for assessing their proficiency in implementing quality standards and procedures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US