AP-Genco and NREDCAP get ISO 9001:2015 certification

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (AP-Genco) and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for their quality management systems.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco Managing Director and NREDCAP Vice-Chairman & Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco Joint Managing Director Kirthi Chekuri, and ISO audit officer Alapati Sivaiah met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister G. Ravi Kumar at the Secretariat on Friday evening and briefed them about the achievement.

Mr. Naidu appreciated the efforts of AP-Genco and NREDCAP in adopting ISO 9001:2015, which demonstrated their strong commitment to quality and efficiency of systems.

The Energy Minister wished AP- Genco and NREDCAP to continue the systematic and integrated approach in their operations and procedures in order to maintain the ISO standards.

A certification team of ISO audited AP-Genco locations and NREDCAP offices and projects for assessing their proficiency in implementing quality standards and procedures.