AP-Genco and NPHC sign pact for development of renewable energy projects 

The AP-Power Generation Corporation Limited (AP-Genco) MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and National Hydro Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary signed a Joint Venture (JV) agreement for the development of large-scale Renewable Energy (RE) projects in the State, in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday (September 27, 2024).

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, AP - Transco Joint Managing Director Kirti Chekuri and others were present.

The joint venture facilitates the implementation of solar energy and five Pumped Storage Hydropower Projects (PSHP) with an aggregate capacity of 5,070 Megawatts (MW) to meet the State’s growing energy demand and reduce the carbon footprint.

According to an official release, the AP-Genco said it had planned to add an additional 8,560 MW of power capacity through RE projects.

The NHPC, with an existing installed capacity of 7,100 MW, is in the process of expanding its portfolio with an additional 46,400 MW of green energy projects across the country in order to become a key player in the country’s RE landscape.

The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has already identified 36 locations for PSHP with a combined capacity of 39,000 MW.

On its part, the AP Genco took steps for the establishment of solar power plants with a combined capacity of 11,200 MW to provide input power for its new PSHP having a total capacity of 6,020 MW.

Mr. Naidu emphasised the need for such green energy initiatives to combat the global challenge of climate change and rising pollution levels. The AP - Genco MD said the Upper Sileru (1,350 MW) and Kamalapadu (950 MW) PSHP in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anantapur districts respectively would be grounded soon.

