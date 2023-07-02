ADVERTISEMENT

AP-Genco achieves highest monthly generation at Machkund hydro electric project 

July 02, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It was the maximum generation at MHEP for a single month in the last 15 to 20 years, which was possible due to the operation of all of its six units after a long gap of two years

V. Raghavendra

AP-Genco achieved the highest monthly generation of 79.042 Million Units (MU) with a Plant Load Factor of 91.48% at Machkund Hydro Electric Project (MHEP) situated on the borders of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Odisha, in June 2023.

It was the maximum generation at MHEP for a single month in the last 15 to 20 years, which was possible due to the operation of all of its six units after a long gap of two years, according to an official release.

MHEP is a joint venture of the Governments of A.P. and Odisha with a total installed capacity of 120 Megawatts (3 x 17 MW + 3 x 23 MW).

It was conceived in 1955-59 with a 70:30 share of costs and benefits in accordance with the original agreement that dates back to the year 1945. The share was modified as 50:50 in the concluded new agreement.

A.P. government special chief secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand and AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu congratulated the officers and engineers of MHEP on their achievement. 

