A.P. gears up for IndiaSkills 2021

South round of competition to be held in Vizag from Dec. 1

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is gearing up to host the South edition of IndiaSkills 2021, at the Andhra University Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam, from December 1 to 4.

“The skill competitions are being decentralised this year and will be held at 10 partner institutes specialising in different skills,” said Chairman of the Corporation K. Ajay Reddy.

To scout for talent from across the country, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), organises the IndiaSkill competition every two years at regional and national levels. The objective is to create a national platform for skilled youth from districts, States and regions to showcase their talent. The winners of the IndiaSkill nationals undergo training and then prepare to represent the country at the WorldSkills International Competitions.

This year, the national-level event will witness the participation of 30 States and union territories and around 1,500 candidates will participate in 54 skills, including seven newly-introduced new-age trades, informed the Managing Director N. Bangara Raju.

“After conducting three regional-level competitions in East (Patna, Bihar), West (Gandhinagar and Gujarat) and North (Chandigarh) in October and November, the NSDC will organise the championship for South, in Visakhapatnam,” said Advisor, Skill Development Challa Madhusudan Reddy. The southern round will bring together more than 400 participants from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, showcasing their talent in 50 different skills.

Founded in 1950, WorldSkills is a global hub for skill excellence and development that brings youth, industries and educators together.

“The objective is to motivate the youth to pursue vocational education, create partnership network and establish long-term association with WorldSkills International and other member countries,” said Mr. Bangara Raju.