A.P. Formation Day celebrated in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day was celebrated at the Andhra University Convention Centre on Friday.

Glowing tributes were paid to Potti Sreeramulu, who laid down his life for the cause of a separate State for the Telugu-speaking people. Several other leaders who had participated in the protests for a separate State were also remembered.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the government was striving hard for the all-round development of the State by introducing a number of welfare schemes, forming ward and village secretariats, appointing volunteers and passing 18 bills in the first Assembly session itself.

“The government is giving top priority to the development of Visakhapanam district and has already issued a G.O. for the setting up of a medical college at Paderu,” Mr. Vinay Chand said.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said that the Chief Minister had big plans to improve infrastructure facilities in the city and recalled the efforts of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for developing the city as an information technology hub.

MLAs Golla Babu Rao, Gudivada Amarnath and Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana spoke.

Prizes were given to those who excelled in various competitions.