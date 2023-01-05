ADVERTISEMENT

AP Forest Dept. to e-auction 5,300 tonnes of red sanders in February

January 05, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

Officials invite buyers from Hong Kong, hold talks with them in Guntur

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Y. Madhusudan Reddy announced that the department was going to auction at least 5,300 tonnes of red sanders at the end of February, following the Centre’s approval of a State request.

Before calling for a global e-auction, the department had invited buyers from Hong Kong and had a meeting with them at the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, here on Thursday.

The AP Forest Corporation had been designated as the agency for the sale and export of red sanders and it would conduct the e-auction. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the Forest Department would sell the produce at the best price so as to earn the maximum revenue for the State exchequer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US