AP Forest Dept. to e-auction 5,300 tonnes of red sanders in February

January 05, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Y. Madhusudan Reddy announced that the department was going to auction at least 5,300 tonnes of red sanders at the end of February, following the Centre’s approval of a State request.

Before calling for a global e-auction, the department had invited buyers from Hong Kong and had a meeting with them at the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, here on Thursday.

The AP Forest Corporation had been designated as the agency for the sale and export of red sanders and it would conduct the e-auction.

He said that the Forest Department would sell the produce at the best price so as to earn the maximum revenue for the State exchequer.