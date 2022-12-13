AP Food Commission Chairman inspects government schools, Anganwadi Centres, Welfare Hostels

December 13, 2022 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Food State Commission Chairman Chitha Vijaya Prathap Reddy conducted checks on Social Welfare, BC and SC, ST Welfare Hostels, Government chools and Anganwadi Centres and verified the quality of food being served to the students.

Mr. Prathap Reddy inspected the government hostels and schools in Kothapeta, Chittinagar, One Town and other areas in Vijayawada on Tuesday. He verified the quality of rice, pulses, eggs and other provisions being supplied to the hostels.

The Commission Chairman checked the quality of food being served in Anganwadi Centres and milk being given for the pre-school children. He consumed water being used for cooking food and later inspected the Fair Price Shops (Ration Shops) in NTR District.

“We verified the quality of chikkies, eggs, milk, dates and other nutritious diet being supplied to pregnant and lactating women and the children in Anganwadi Centres under YSR Sampoorna Poshan Plus, Take Home Ration (THR) and other Schemes,” Mr. Prathap Reddy told The Hindu.

He interacted with the officers and staff and enquired about the quality of food being supplied to the schools, hostels and the Anganwadi Centres. The Commission Chairman also surveyed the kitchen in the BC Welfare Hostel and tasted the food.

Stern action would be taken against the hostel wardens, school principals and the staff, if they serve poor quality and stale food to children in hostels, he warned.

NTR District Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Director G. Uma Devi, and District Education Officer (DEO) C.V. Renuka explained that the quality of groceries being supplied to schools and Anganwadi Centres was being verified regularly.

The Chairman directed the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisors, Anganwadi teachers and workers to check the size of eggs and put stamp on them to prevent misuse of the stocks.

“Officers of Civil Supplies, Social Welfare, BC, SC and ST Welfare departments should visit the hostels and Ration Shops and check the ration supply,” Mr. Prathap Reddy said and asked the officers to maintain hygienic conditions in kitchens.