Andhra Pradesh

A.P. floods: Daily wage earner rescued, but dies on way to hospital

A.D. Rangarajan KURNOOL/ ANANTAPUR August 02, 2022 21:25 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:25 IST

A daily wage earner, who was washed away in the floodwaters, near Kurnool city, on Tuesday, died while being taken to a hospital.

B. Maddileti (55), a resident of Neravada village of Kallur mandal in Kurnool district, along with four others, was trying to cross the Vakileru stream in spate when he slipped and got washed away in the floodwaters.

Though all of them were rescued by the villagers, Maddileti breathed his last while being taken to a hospital.

Maddileti was a local theatre artiste, who also worked as a daily wage worker at the Bellary Chowrastha market in the city.

Heavy rain in Anantapur

Meanwhile, there were heavy rains and thunderstorms in the last 24 hours in Anantapur, due to which many low-lying areas were inundated.

The overflowing ponds and rivulets damaged many roads and led to traffic snarls.

A public transport bus was trapped in the floodwaters near Sollapuram rivulet. Local residents pulled it to safety using a tractor. None was injured in the incident.

The Chitravati river was in spate due to heavy to heavy rains in the upstream Karnataka. The Bukkapatnam pond was filled to the brim. Roads and rail infrastructure was damaged at Bommanahalli, Amarapuram, Kundurpi, Kondapuram and Narsapuram areas.

Crops, including tomato, and horticulture crops in about 258 hectares were said to have suffered a loss of an estimated ₹1.37 crore as per a preliminary estimate.

