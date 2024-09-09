ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. floods: About 2.37 lakh people affected in Krishna district

Published - September 09, 2024 01:37 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

68 villages across 16 mandals affected; 6,600 people evacuated from inundated villages, says Collector D.K. Balaji

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A.P. Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra taking stock of the flood situation at Chedurthipadu village in Krishna district on Sunday, September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector D.K. Balaji has said that nearly 2.37 lakh people were affected due to heavy rains and floods in Krishna district. Nearly 6,600 people were evacuated from 20 inundated villages, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that 41 relief camps have been arranged and food, drinking water, biscuits and milk was distributed to the victims in the rehabilitation camps.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, along with the officials visited Chedurthipadu village in Nandiwada mandal on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister interacted with the villagers and assured them of all help from the government in the flood-affected villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, the Collector, along with Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao, visited the rehabilitation camps arranged at Uppaluru and Manthena villages in Kankipadu mandal.

Mr. Balaji spoke with the victims staying in the relief camps and enquired about the quality of food and drinking water being supplied.

Mr. Gangadhar Rao and the Collector served food to the flood victims. They visited the medical camp and instructed the medical officers and the paramedical staff to distribute medicines to all the victims.

The Collector directed the officers to arrange fences to prevent people from entering into the Budameru flood area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

flood

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US