A.P. floods: About 2.37 lakh people affected in Krishna district

Collector D.K. Balaji has said that nearly 2.37 lakh people were affected due to heavy rains and floods in Krishna district. Nearly 6,600 people were evacuated from 20 inundated villages, he said.

He said that 41 relief camps have been arranged and food, drinking water, biscuits and milk was distributed to the victims in the rehabilitation camps.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, along with the officials visited Chedurthipadu village in Nandiwada mandal on Sunday.

The Minister interacted with the villagers and assured them of all help from the government in the flood-affected villages.

Earlier, the Collector, along with Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao, visited the rehabilitation camps arranged at Uppaluru and Manthena villages in Kankipadu mandal.

Mr. Balaji spoke with the victims staying in the relief camps and enquired about the quality of food and drinking water being supplied.

Mr. Gangadhar Rao and the Collector served food to the flood victims. They visited the medical camp and instructed the medical officers and the paramedical staff to distribute medicines to all the victims.

The Collector directed the officers to arrange fences to prevent people from entering into the Budameru flood area.