A.P. flood victims left out during relief distribution can submit applications, says official

The Andhra Pradesh government has provided comprehensive relief to every victim affected by recent floods in Vijayawada, Special Chief Secretary of Revenue R.P. Sisodia has said.

Compensation of approximately ₹238.38 crore has been credited directly to the accounts of 1,46,318 flood victims. For those who were skipped, the application process remains open and the relief would be provided upon verification.

Emphasising that transparency was maintained throughout the process, Mr. Sisodia said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu supervised the exercise. “The Chief Minister relocated his office to the NTR district Collectorate in Vijayawada for 10 days to oversee the relief measures,” Mr. Sisodia said in a statement on October 28 (Monday).

The government has implemented significant increase in the compensation for te damages when compared that of previous events, with allocations of ₹25,000 for ground-floor houses, ₹50,000 to ₹1,50,000 for MSMEs, and ₹10,000 for damaged auto-rickshaws.

‘98% of insurance claims settled’

Additionally, repair services for damaged appliances and vehicles were provided free of cost, and 98% of the insurance claims for affected properties have been settled, he said.

Mr. Sisodia urged the people to not believe in misinformation, assuring that the government’s goal is to provide relief to every eligible flood victim. A grievance redressal system remains active for the unaddressed cases, he added.