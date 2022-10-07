A.P. Finance Minister to lay foundation for water supply works at Orvakal today

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will lay the foundation for a water supply pipeline, storage facility and an intake well at Orvakal industrial park in Kurnool district on October 7.

These works are undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd.(APIIC) at an approximate cost of ₹428 crore, according to an official release. The project comprises the drawing of 1 tmcft from the backwaters of the Srisailam project. An arrangement has been made to supply water for 100 days in a year through a pipeline to Orvakal via Muchumarri.

KLSR Infratech, a Hyderabad-based company, and G.V. Pratap Reddy Private Limited secured the first phase of water supply works.

Situated in Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub is being developed in 10,257 acres, spanning 11 villages, in Orvakal mandal. A 2.8 km-long approach road has already been laid.

A 220/132/33 KV electrical substation is in the process of being set up.