A.P. Finance Minister on study tour to Germany

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat reached Germany on Thursday to study the vocational education and training and dual education system in that country.

It is part of the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government to transform the polytechnic and ITI education and skill development ecosystem in the State.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy met Hendrik Voß, head of the unit in the Department of Vocational Education and Training in the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts and Small Businesses. He later called on P. Harish, Indian Ambassador in Berlin.