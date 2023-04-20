ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. film bodies oppose ‘hijacking’ of Nandi awards by private organisations 

April 20, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

The Movie Artists’ Association (MAA)-Andhra Pradesh and the A.P. Film Chamber of Commerce (APFCC) have strongly opposed the “hijacking” of Nandi awards by private organisations.   

At a meeting in Tenali, MAA-A.P. founder Dileep Raja said the A.P. government commissioned the Nandi awards in 1964 to recognise and reward talented persons in the film industry. “The award will lose its significance if it is given by private organisations,” he said. 

APFCC president A. Madhu Mohan Krishna urged the State government to issue a G.O. and take necessary steps to prevent private organisations from taking over from the government.

