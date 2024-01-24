A.P. files SLP in Supreme Court challenging anticipatory bail granted to Naidu in Amaravati IRR case

January 24, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the grant of anticipatory bail by the State High Court to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment scam case.

It said the High Court delved deep into facts of the case and rendered findings that were not only factually incorrect but also likely to cause prejudice during the trial.

The government insisted that the actions of Mr. Naidu and other parties, mainly including P. Narayana, former Minister for Municipal Administration, evidently amounted to corruption as well as offences such as cheating and criminal breach of trust by public servants, and accordingly, an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr. Naidu was the primary architect of the scam, and the ultimate beneficiary of all the windfall gains made by parties as a result of the manipulation of the alignment of the IRR, and he was trying to derail the investigation, the government alleged.

The former Chief Minister was in charge of all decisions made regarding the alignment of the IRR, and he deliberately and fraudulently made such decisions in a manner that benefited private entities with whom he had quid-pro-quo arrangements, or direct ties, to the detriment of the public exchequer.

Details of the case were placed before the High Court. However, it not only conducted a mini trial but also completely erred in rendering findings that were completely contrary to the record, the government alleged.

It alleged that Mr. Naidu arranged two of his associates who helped in facilitating the illicit cash flow, to abscond to USA / UAE after notices were served to them, and several persons closely associated with him, including his son Lokesh, have been making public statements that amounted to threatening the investigating officers with dire consequences in the event of the TDP winning the general elections.

The Supreme Court should, therefore, grant an interim stay on the impugned judgment (delivered by Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao) and pass such other orders it deemed fit, the State prayed.