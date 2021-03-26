A.P. farmer leaders oppose Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka

‘Rayalaseema region and Tungabhadra basin will be worst-hit’

The Union government’s nod for the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka is worrying the farming community and YSRCP leaders in the State.

The Rayalaseema region and the Tungabhadra basin will be worst-hit if the Upper Bhadra project becomes a reality, they fear.

Farmer leaders are apprehensive of the prospect of the Rayalaseema region going dry if there is deficit rainfall. There will not be accountability in water utilisation if the structures for lift irrigation are allowed in the upper riparian State, they say.

“The upper riparian State (Karnataka) will not release water until all its reservoirs are filled through the lift irrigation (LI) schemes,” the farmer leaders fear.

“The YSRCP government should put its foot down and oppose the Upper Bhadra project. The Karnataka government is going ahead with the LI schemes and projects despite the fact that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal award is yet to be implemented,” the leaders contend.

“The project will adversely affect the Tungabhadra basin. The Union government is harming the interests of Andhra Pradesh by allowing the project in Karnataka,” alleges YSRCP farmers’ wing leader M.V.S. Nagi Reddy.

‘Centre’s double standard’

“The estimated cost of the Upper Bhadra project in 2012-13 was ₹12,340 crore. The cost has escalated to ₹21,450 crore. Now, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has given its nod for conferring national project status on the Upper Bhadra project. Why cannot the same principle be applied for the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh? Why is it that the cost escalation for Polavaram not being considered?” questions Mr. Nagi Reddy.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should oppose the project if Rayalaseema has to develop on a par with the Krishna delta,” says Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, president of the Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi.

“Also, the BJP, which is promising to develop Rayalaseema, should mount pressure on the Centre to stop the project,” he says.

“A high level project at a different location can be designed in place of the LI schemes (in Karnataka) for the benefit of both the States,” he says.