AP Express to have revised timings, rake

The Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express will run with revised timings, composition and with new train numbers from January 23, 2020.

The 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi A.P. Express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 10 p.m. and will reach New Delhi at 6.35 a.m. on the third day of its journey.

The 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam A.P. Express will leave New Delhi daily at 8.15 p.m. from January 25 to reach Visakhapatnam on the third day at 5.05 a.m., Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division G. Suneel Kumar said.

The train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundum, Sirpur Kagaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhanshi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt.

The train will have one 1st AC, four 2nd AC, seven 3rd AC, seven Sleeper Class coaches and one AC pantry car besides two generator cars, totalling 20 LHB coaches in its composition.