A.P. engineering admissions: students told to report at colleges by July 22

Published - July 20, 2024 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Director of the Department of Technical Education, B. Navya, on Saturday, July 20, said the seat allotment in the first phase of counselling was done on July 17 and students who have been allotted the seats have been asked to report, in online mode and at their college by July 22.

In a statement, Dr. Navya said students should strictly follow the given deadlines failing which the allotted seats would be treated as vacant and would be included in the list of ‘available seats’ in the second phase of counselling, scheduled to commence from July 23.

She said the engineering college managements in the State should update the joining details of the students on the online portal by July 23.

