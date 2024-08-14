A.P. Energy Minister calls for implementing ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ on a large scale  

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed the power utilities to strive to implement the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana on a large scale with the involvement of the government departments, all stakeholders and the general public to make the scheme a success and, thereby, achieve its objectives.

Addressing a meeting of officials of the AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) at Vidyut Soudha here on August 14 (Wednesday), Mr. Ravi Kumar noted that the Government of India aimed at installing rooftop solar plants in one-crore households with a total financial outlay of ₹75,021 crore.

He said the scheme would boost the local economy by saving on the monthly electricity bill, and also generate employment, apart from providing energy security.

PMSG portal

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said the consumers could avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme only through the PM Surya Ghar (PMSG) portal, and they were free to get the solar panels installed by vendors of their choice, but those who were registered on the portal.

Discom CMD I. Prithvi Tej stated that the consumers have to update the system details on the portal, and the Discom concerned would have a physical inspection done and install meters after completion of the roof-top solar panels, for which metering agreements would be made (with the consumers).

In the EPDCL purview, a total of 1,49,216 registrations were made on the PMSG portal and 10,493 applications were submitted, out of which application fee was paid by 2,122 consumers for 7,208.50 KW. A total of 723 solar installations with 27,834 KW capacity were completed.