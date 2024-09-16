ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Endowments Minister expresses anguish over Vijayawada floods

Published - September 16, 2024 07:16 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister of Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed profound anguish over the devastating floods that ravaged the Vijayawada region, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Reddy highlighted how the floods left countless individuals homeless and without sustenance, while appreciating Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts in spearheading the relief and rehabilitation operations with cooperation from various department officials.

He further praised the government’s concerted efforts, which aided in restoring a semblance of normalcy in the affected region, while acknowledging the contributions of various political parties and their leadership, who worked in harmony with government agencies to facilitate relief work.

Earlier in the day, the Minister offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara seeking blessings for the affected populace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US