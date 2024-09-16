A.P. Endowments Minister expresses anguish over Vijayawada floods

Minister of Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed profound anguish over the devastating floods that ravaged the Vijayawada region, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Reddy highlighted how the floods left countless individuals homeless and without sustenance, while appreciating Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts in spearheading the relief and rehabilitation operations with cooperation from various department officials.

He further praised the government’s concerted efforts, which aided in restoring a semblance of normalcy in the affected region, while acknowledging the contributions of various political parties and their leadership, who worked in harmony with government agencies to facilitate relief work.

Earlier in the day, the Minister offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara seeking blessings for the affected populace.

