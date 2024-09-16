GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Endowments Minister expresses anguish over Vijayawada floods

Published - September 16, 2024 07:16 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister of Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed profound anguish over the devastating floods that ravaged the Vijayawada region, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Reddy highlighted how the floods left countless individuals homeless and without sustenance, while appreciating Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts in spearheading the relief and rehabilitation operations with cooperation from various department officials.

He further praised the government’s concerted efforts, which aided in restoring a semblance of normalcy in the affected region, while acknowledging the contributions of various political parties and their leadership, who worked in harmony with government agencies to facilitate relief work.

Earlier in the day, the Minister offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara seeking blessings for the affected populace.

Published - September 16, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.