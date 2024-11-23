 />

A.P. Endowments Minister calls for adoption of green energy

As a part of the systematic changes in power generation, government aims to produce environment-friendly solar energy, says Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Updated - November 23, 2024 08:21 pm IST - NELLORE

A.P. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy speaking at the Zilla Parishad General All-member meeting in Nellore on Saturday.

State Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that as part of the systematic changes in power generation, Andhra Pradesh government has targeted to produce solar energy, which is environment-friendly, at the Zilla Parishad General All-member meeting in Nellore on Saturday.

Addressing officials and public representatives at a meeting, he said, “Green energy should be adopted in the district with the help of Central and State government funds. Every village in the district should make use of the subsidy schemes on solar power and take steps towards achieving self-sufficiency.”

“If the local public representatives take initiation on adopting the green energy, the amount paid for power bills can be used for other requirements. Similarly, if every resident installs solar panels at their house using the subsidies provided by the government, they will not only meet their energy needs, but also gain income by selling surplus power to the government,” Minister said.

“Workshops should be organised at mandal-level to create awareness among the people. The installation of solar power panels should be a part of the infrastructure of every newly constructed house. Similarly, measures should be taken from now on to avoid drinking water problems in the upcoming summer,” he added.

Mr. Anam said that there are many problems of drinking water in the western part of the district and arrangements are being made to provide water through tap to every house with the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. The State government is working sincerely to lead the district on the path of progress and development, he said.

The local representatives were asked to come together, irrespective of political affiliations. The Minister said that politics should not be a hindrance to development of the district. He sought everyone’s participation in solving the local problems. He directed the officials of all departments to regularly attend the public grievance redressal programmes at mandal-level, else strict action will be taken.

