ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. electricity employees stage protest over delay in revising pay scales

August 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity employees staging a demonstration at CPDCL head office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Electricity employees attached to the A.P. State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee staged a demonstration on the premises of the CPDCL office near the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday in protest against the inordinate delay in revising their pay scales.

About 250 employees from Vijayawada and Nuzvid, Gudivada and Vuyyuru divisions took part in the protest and demanded that the government take the long-pending issues into consideration while fixing the new pay scales, which were supposed to have come into effect on April 1, 2022.

The protest came amidst the high-level talks being held by special chief secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco CMD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and other senior officials with the employees’ JAC for the past couple of days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US