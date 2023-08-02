HamberMenu
A.P. electricity employees stage protest over delay in revising pay scales

August 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Electricity employees staging a demonstration at CPDCL head office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Electricity employees staging a demonstration at CPDCL head office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Electricity employees attached to the A.P. State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee staged a demonstration on the premises of the CPDCL office near the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday in protest against the inordinate delay in revising their pay scales.

About 250 employees from Vijayawada and Nuzvid, Gudivada and Vuyyuru divisions took part in the protest and demanded that the government take the long-pending issues into consideration while fixing the new pay scales, which were supposed to have come into effect on April 1, 2022.

The protest came amidst the high-level talks being held by special chief secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco CMD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and other senior officials with the employees’ JAC for the past couple of days.

